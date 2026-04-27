Hyderabad Airport Shocker: Passenger Booked For Clicking Inappropriate Photos Of Cabin Crew On IndiGo Flight

Hyderabad Shocker: Passenger Booked For Clicking Inappropriate Photos Of Cabin Crew On IndiGo Flight | File pic

A passenger was booked for allegedly filming female cabin crew in an objectionable manner and misbehaving onboard an IndiGo flight at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, according to a report by The Times of India.

The incident occurred around 7:45 am on April 24 on flight 6E-6323 at the domestic terminal of RGIA. The accused passenger was deboarded before departure and handed over to airport police, as per the report by The Times of India.

According to a complaint filed by an airline representative, the passenger allegedly used his mobile phone to zoom in and take photos of female crew members, focusing on their legs, faces, and bodies, making them uncomfortable.

Misbehaviour And Abuse Reported

The accused, identified as Praveen, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, was seated in 6B and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, as reported by the Times Of India.

He allegedly used abusive language and behaved inappropriately with a co-passenger, prompting complaints from those onboard.

Despite repeated warnings from the cabin crew, the passenger continued his behaviour. The airline staff eventually deboarded him and handed him over to the RGI Airport outpost police.

Case Registered Under BNS

Police have registered a case under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Authorities have issued a notice to the accused and initiated further action.