VIDEO: Massive Ruckus in Lok Sabha As Winter Session Commences

Sloganeering in Lok Sabha | ANI

A stormy Winter session in the parliament that commenced on Dec 4 morning witnessed massive ruckus in the house. BJP MPs raised the slogan of "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the winter session of the Parliament commenced.

#WATCH | BJP MPs raise the slogan of "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the winter session of the Parliament commences. pic.twitter.com/nZp0YqkQMH — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Opposition raises 'cash for query case'

Needless to say the Opposition tried to corner the BJP over the ‘cash-for-query’ case and demand for expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The Opposition leaders were seen raising slogans questioning the BJP government over the ‘cash-for-query’ case and the Ethics Committee's demand for the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the matter.

Session began with PM's address

The session began with an address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi just a day after the BJP defeated rival Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In his address, PM Narendra Modi said, "I have been urging for your (Opposition) cooperation in the House. Today, I also speak politically - it is beneficial for you too if you give a message of positivity to the country. It is not right for democracy if your image becomes that of hatred and negativity. Opposition is equally important for democracy, it should be equally capable."

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | PM Narendra Modi says, "...If I speak on the basis of the recent elections' results, this is a golden opportunity for our colleagues sitting in the Opposition. Instead of taking out your anger of defeat in this session, if you go ahead with… pic.twitter.com/jx590Ahdru — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

PM: Opposition must learn from their defeat

PM Narendra Modi also said, "...If I speak on the basis of the recent elections' results, this is a golden opportunity for our colleagues sitting in the Opposition. Instead of taking out your anger of defeat in this session, if you go ahead with positivity and learn from the defeat and leave behind the tendency of negativity of the last 9 years, the country will change their point of view for them..."

After the recent three-pronged victory in assembly elections, the BJP would leave no stone unturned in countering the claims of the Opposition on the floor of both Houses.

With inputs from ANI