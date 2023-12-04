‘Lok Sabha Ka Ticket Chahiye Kya?’ Netizens React After Ravi Shastri Praises Modi, Shah For BJP’s ‘Bulldozing Performance’ In 3 Assembly Elections

Ravi Shastri Praises Modi, Shah For BJP’s ‘Bulldozing Performance’ In 3 Assembly Elections | Twitter

Mumbai: Former Team India cricketer and Head Coach Ravi Shastri has praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its excelling performance in the recently held Assembly Elections in the country on Monday. The elections were held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, for which the results were announced on Sunday (December 03).

The BJP swept the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with clear majority. Ravi Shastri took to his official social media account and said, "A team at play. Clinical. Absolutely brilliant. A Bulldozing Performance and How." Ravi Shastri also tagged Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the tweet.

Ravi Shastri also shared a pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and praised the saffron party. Ravi Shastri said that the political party played like a team and it is because of their teamwork that they were able to achieve the bulldozing performance in the State Assembly Elections 2023. Internet users are commenting on Ravi Shastri's tweet and claiming that the BJP has beaten Congress and has won the series 3-1.

Loksbha ka ticket chahiye kya Shastri sahab? — م ن قاسمی🌹 (@mn_quasmi86340) December 4, 2023

Netizens are taking a dig at Ravi Shastri

Internet users are also taking a dig at Ravi Shastri and saying that the former Team India Head Coach wants to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 on a BJP ticket. The user said, "Loksbha ka ticket chahiye kya Shastri sahab? (Do you want a Lok Sabha Ticket Shastri Sahab?)" Taking a jibe at his drinking habits, they are also asking Ravi Shastri to become the next MLA and reduce the rates of alcohol in the country.

Legit sir. Next MLA aap ban jana. Please daru ke rate kam kardho😭 — Vikas (@Vikas30462545) December 4, 2023

BJP's performance in the Assembly Elections 2023

BJP won the elections in Madhya Pradesh with 163 seats and Congress was limited to only 66 seats out of 230 seats in the state. BJP also performed brilliantly in Rajasthan and Chhattiasgarh, it got 115 seats in Rajasthan while Congress got 69 seats out of 119 seats. In Chhattisgarh, BJP won 54 seats and Congress was confined to 35 seats out of 90 seats in the state.