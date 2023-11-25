 Cash For Query Row: CBI Initiates Preliminary Enquiry Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra After Lokpal Directive
The initiation of the preliminary inquiry by the central investigative agency comes on the instructions of the Lokpal.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress, in relation to the cash-for-query allegations.

The CBI enquiry against Moitra stems from a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who has accused the TMC leader of accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for "asking questions in Parliament."

Dubey previously stated that on November 8, the Lokpal directed a CBI investigation against Mahua Moitra for engaging in corrupt practices that compromise national security.

In his formal complaint, Dubey alleged that Mahua Moitra posed questions in the Lok Sabha with the intention of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the request of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in return for receiving gifts.

article-image

