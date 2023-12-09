Video: Massive Fire At Soap Powder Godown in Chennai; Goods Worth Rs 100 crore Damaged

FIRE AT SOAP POWDER GODOWN | ANI

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out at a soap powder godown in the Vayakadu area of Manali, North Chennai, said officials. Goods worth Rs 100 crore have been damaged in the fire. Five fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing the fire. The entire area is surrounded by sugar cane fields.

A gas cylinder factory of the Indian Oil Company is located near the site of the private godown where the fire broke out and there is fear that it could spread. So far no casualties have been reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in a soap powder storage godown in Manali area of Chennai; fire fighting underway pic.twitter.com/1bCm64YyqV — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

The Manali police reached the spot for investigation. The work to control the fire has been going on for the last five hours. The Joint Director of the Tamil Nadu Fire Department, Priya Ravichandran, reached the spot and inspected the efforts to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.