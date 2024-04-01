Video: Man Brutally Beats Woman, Pulls Her Hair For Trying To Fill Water From Govt-Installed Handpump In UP’s Fatehpur; Case Registered

X

In a horrific incident, a woman was brutally beaten up after she attempted to fill water from a government-installed hand pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

The purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a man thrashing and pulling the woman’s hair as others intervened to stop him from assaulting the youth.

Watch the video here:

UP, Fatehpur, Kishanpur area.



A girl was stopped from filling water from a hand pump, When she protested, she was dragged by her hair and beaten. @fatehpurpolice pic.twitter.com/W3FKCbgTtP — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) April 1, 2024

As per reports, the woman was stopped from filling water from a government handpump in the Kishapur area, and when she protested against it, she was brutally thrashed and assaulted by a man.

Fatehpur police responds

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Fatehpur police in a post on X stated that a case had been registered in the matter after receiving a complaint at the local police station in Kishanpur. Police said that they are currently investigating the matter and necessary action will be taken against the accused.

This gruesome incident comes a day after an eight-year-old Dailt student was beaten up for allegedly touching a bucket of water while trying to drink water from a handpump at a school in Rajasthan's Alwar. The police registered a case in the matter after the child's family filed a complaint.