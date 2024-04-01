 Video: Man Brutally Beats Woman, Pulls Her Hair For Trying To Fill Water From Govt-Installed Handpump In UP’s Fatehpur; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Man Brutally Beats Woman, Pulls Her Hair For Trying To Fill Water From Govt-Installed Handpump In UP’s Fatehpur; Case Registered

Video: Man Brutally Beats Woman, Pulls Her Hair For Trying To Fill Water From Govt-Installed Handpump In UP’s Fatehpur; Case Registered

Police said that they are currently investigating the matter and necessary action will be taken against the accused

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
X

In a horrific incident, a woman was brutally beaten up after she attempted to fill water from a government-installed hand pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

The purported video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a man thrashing and pulling the woman’s hair as others intervened to stop him from assaulting the youth.

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, the woman was stopped from filling water from a government handpump in the Kishapur area, and when she protested against it, she was brutally thrashed and assaulted by a man. 

Fatehpur police responds

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Fatehpur police in a post on X stated that a case had been registered in the matter after receiving a complaint at the local police station in Kishanpur. Police said that they are currently investigating the matter and necessary action will be taken against the accused.

Read Also
MP: ‘Viral Video Of Dalit Kids Thrashed For Water Not From Jabalpur,’ SP Clarifies Amid Jitu...
article-image

This gruesome incident comes a day after an eight-year-old Dailt student was beaten up for allegedly touching a bucket of water while trying to drink water from a handpump at a school in Rajasthan's Alwar. The police registered a case in the matter after the child's family filed a complaint. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: April 1, 2024 - Win Win W-764 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: April 1, 2024 - Win Win W-764 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 1, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 1, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Netizens Troll Owaisi For His Dinner Meet With Mukhtar Ansari's Family

Netizens Troll Owaisi For His Dinner Meet With Mukhtar Ansari's Family

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 1, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 1, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Offered ₹5 Crore & Lok Sabha Seat To Join BJP': AAP MLA Alleges Poaching Attempt; FIR Registered

'Offered ₹5 Crore & Lok Sabha Seat To Join BJP': AAP MLA Alleges Poaching Attempt; FIR Registered