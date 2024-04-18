Video: Locals Recover Bodies Of 3 Children From Delhi’s Munak Canal After Drowning While Bathing

x

In a tragic incident, three minors drowned while bathing in the Munak canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday.

As per reports, at about 3:20 PM on Wednesday, a Police Control Room call was received at KNK Marg police station regarding the drowning of three boys in Munak canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant.

Watch the video here:

Three minor youths died due to drowning in #Delhi's Munak canal, all 3 friends had gone to take bath in the canal

The youths died due to drowning while taking bath in the canal, all three friends are residents of Bhalswa in Delhi#Delhipolice pic.twitter.com/SXqRIweKDH — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 18, 2024

Following the incident, a local police team and teams of the Fire Brigade and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reached the spot, police said.

"A rescue operation was carried out and the bodies of three unresponsive boys were recovered from the canal. Immediately, the boys were taken to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where they were declared dead by the doctors," they said.

The bodies were preserved in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination, police said.

On preliminary inquiry, the trio were found to be minors and all residents of Bhalaswa Dairy who went into the canal to take a bath, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.