Video: Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatens To Attack Indian Parliament On Dec 13; Says, 'Will Shake Its Foundations'

Founder of banned outfit - Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - and India designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun |

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has intensified security concerns by releasing a video where he has threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13. This ominous date coincides with the 22nd anniversary of the notorious Parliament attack carried out by terrorists in 2001.

In the purported video, Pannun alleges that Indian agencies attempted to assassinate him, but the master plot failed. He asserts that in retaliation, he plans to target the Parliament and shake its foundations. The video also features a poster of Afzal Guru, the convict of the 2001 Parliament attack, bearing the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan).

Winter Session And Heightened Alert

The timing of Pannun's threat coincides with the Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue until December 22. Security agencies are on high alert following the release of the threatening video, heightening concerns over potential disruptions during the ongoing session.

ISI's Alleged Involvement

According to reports, security agencies suggest that the K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI may be directing Pannun to advance its anti-India agenda. This has enhanced the risk for Indian security agencies to tackle two notorious enemies at one time, both in a team.

Pannun Assasination Plot

Recent developments reveal that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Pannun. A 52-year-old Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged with collaborating with an Indian government employee in this foiled scheme. The US Justice Department reported Gupta's arrest in the Czech Republic and highlighted the involvement of an Indian government official in planning the assassination on US soil.

India's Response And Investigation

In response to these revelations, India expressed concern over the involvement of its government official in the plot, emphasizing its dissociation from such actions, which contradict government policy. A formal investigation is underway, prompted by India's commitment to examining the findings of a panel established on November 18. The nation vows to take necessary follow-up action based on the outcomes of this investigation.