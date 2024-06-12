 VIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To Get Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To Get Out

VIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To Get Out

The entire incident was recorded on the camera and went viral on social media. While many people criticised the mayor's behaviour calling it extremely rude and uncalled for, several users also supported her saying that unclean and clogged drains cause major trouble to the people during the rainy season and that officials not up to the mark should be pulled up for their carelessness.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey threw away the file and told civic body official to "get out". | X

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, in a meeting held at the Kanpur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday (June 12), angrily threw the file at an official that narrowly missed his face. A video of the incident showed Pandey losing her cool and scolding the civic body officer in front of others in the meeting and telling him to "get out". The mayor is also seen yelling at the official: "Do you think I am a fool!"

The mayor apparently got angry at the official after he said something to the mayor in response to a question posed by her. The mayor throws away the file and is heard telling the official, "You leave, you leave. You leave from here. How is this from March? We are talking about May..."

The official in his defense says that he also said "May and not March (month)" as claimed by the Governor. However, the mayor refuses to believe the official and tells him angrily to get out of the room.

What Was The Matter?

Local news reports claimed that the mayor was angry at the official for the slackness in the work of drainage cleaning. According to reports, when the mayor asked the official to get the file for the month of May, the official showed the file for the month of March to the mayor.

This got her incensed no end. She then threw away the file which narrowly missed the face of the official. The officer also tried to present his side of the story to the mayor and said that he was also talking about the report for the month of May. However, the mayor was in no mood to hear him and ordered him to just get out.

Read Also
Watch video: Kanpur Mayor and BJP leader Pramila Pandey climbs on bulldozer to celebrate BJP's...
article-image

The entire incident was recorded on the camera and went viral on social media. While many people criticised the mayor's behaviour calling it extremely rude and uncalled for, several users also supported her saying that unclean and clogged drains cause major trouble to the people during the rainy season and that officials not up to the mark should be pulled up for their carelessness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Rudra Guru Reaches SP Office To Surrender Amid Allegations Made By Bjp Ministers

Chhattisgarh: Rudra Guru Reaches SP Office To Surrender Amid Allegations Made By Bjp Ministers

VIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To...

VIDEO: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey Loses Her Cool, Throws File At Govt Official's Face & Asks Him To...

UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics

UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Assembly To Focus On National Politics

Chandigarh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Hold District-Level Workers Meetings From June 16

Chandigarh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Hold District-Level Workers Meetings From June 16

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 12, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...