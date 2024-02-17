 Video: ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Onboard GSLV Rocket From Sriharikota
INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth's surface and oceanic observations.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport here, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soared towards the sky. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery here since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said.

This is the second mission for ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

