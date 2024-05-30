Video: In Parched Delhi Locality, Locals Jostle & Climb Onto Moving Water Tanker Amid Searing Heat

Delhi has not only been reeling from extreme heat conditions but also from acute water crisis witnessed in several parts of the national capital. At a time when the temperature has been hovering around 47-48 degree celsius, shortage of water is the last thing that people would want to face. However, a video going viral shows the extent to which people are dependant on the water-tankers to fulfill their daily water needs. The video is from Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri area of South West Delhi district.

Also, the desire and need to be the first to get the water is also leading people to climb on the water-tankers while the vehicle is moving, which can lead to serious injuries. However, that's the last thing on the mind of the people who are struggling to get the water needed to fulfill daily needs.

It is mostly the youngsters who have to take the risk to get atop the water-tanker to ensure they get their share of the water. Even girls and kids at times have to climb with pipes in their hands on the slippery surface of the water-tanker, which could be extremely risky as the tanker already has people on the roof, making the surface crowded and the risk of falling from the top a real risk.

Locals say that often fights erupt in the hussle to get water and that brawls are a common sight due to this issue.

Belive me this video is not from Jharkhand, this video is from Delhi & we live in 2024. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7gjFFKR48a — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 30, 2024

The situation is so bad that people were forced to put their lives at risk.

The water crisis in Delhi has worsened. People are risking their lives even for few litres of water. "Free water in Delhi" to "Water free Delhi" in just few years. Even just a few years back,we couldn't think about this type of water crisis in the national capital. Save water 💦 pic.twitter.com/WRzXea0CtS — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) May 30, 2024

The water-shortage situation has hit several parts of Delhi, showed videos.

#WATCH | Delhi: People fill their buckets from a water tanker in Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area as Delhi faces a severe water crisis due to record-breaking temperatures. pic.twitter.com/MpMGSVETnJ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

The Delhi government is also aware about the acute water shortage in parts of the national capital and has also introduced a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those found wasting water in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of Delhi. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.



(Visuals from Geeta Colony area) pic.twitter.com/4BZufMKZxh — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Politics also broke out over the issue in Delhi as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's share of water and claimed that Haryana's action was making things more difficult for Delhi.

"Instructions issued to CEO of Water Board to stop wastage of water. The directive called for forming 200 teams to prevent wastage of water. Car washing, overflowing of water tanks and use of domestic water connections for commercial purposes or at construction sites will be considered as wastage of water," said the government notification.