Video: Hindu Woman Brutally Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight At Bhavnagar ST Depot As Bystanders Watch In Silence |

A horrific murder in broad daylight at the Bhavnagar ST bus depot has sparked outrage after a young woman, identified as Kajal Baraiya, was brutally assaulted by her live-in partner, Faisal Khan, also known as Faizan alias Khatki Lakhani. Faisal has been taken into custody by the Gujarat Police in connection with Kajal’s death.

The brutal assault unfolded at the bus terminal, where Kajal was with her brother when Faisal arrived and attacked her. Disturbing visuals of the incident show the extent of the violence and the failure of people present at the spot to intervene as Kajal was repeatedly assaulted before breathing her last.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brutal assault captured on video

In the video recorded before Kajal’s death, she is seen standing near the bus terminal and speaking with her brother when Faisal approaches her and violently slaps her. The force of the attack causes Kajal to fall to the ground, with her head hitting the surface.

Faisal then continues attacking her, repeatedly slapping and kicking her. The visuals show him stomping on Kajal’s face and placing his foot on her neck while pressing down with his body weight. He also kicks her on the head as she lies helpless on the ground.

Kajal’s brother attempts to intervene and protect her, but is unable to stop the assault.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video also shows people in the vicinity continuing to walk past the scene while the attack is taking place. No one comes forward to assist Kajal or her brother as the assault continues.

At one point, Kajal’s brother attempts to flee from the spot. Faisal chases him, catches him and drags him back towards the terminal, while Kajal remains helplessly on the ground. Even while Faisal leaves Kajal behind to pursue her brother, no one present at the scene intervenes to help her.

Brother assaulted as he tries to save Kajal

After bringing Kajal’s brother back, Faisal begins arguing with and assaulting him. Once he is done attacking the brother, Faisal turns his attention back towards Kajal.

He then continues the assault, punching and kicking her while dragging her around the bus terminal. The attack continues in full public view as bystanders remain at a distance.

The incident has raised serious questions over the lack of intervention by people present at the bus stand. The prolonged nature of the assault has also led to concerns over whether timely intervention could have saved Kajal’s life. Kajal’s brother was also left critically injured following the attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Faisal taken to crime scene for reconstruction

Following his arrest, Gujarat Police took Faisal alias Khatki Lakhani to the Bhavnagar ST Depot, where the incident took place, for crime-scene reconstruction.

A separate video circulating on social media shows Faisal being taken through the area with a rope tied around his neck and arms as he is restrained by police personnel.

Video shows accused being beaten by police personnel

The footage also shows a police personnel repeatedly striking Faisal with a stick on his lower body. The video shows Faisal crying and pleading with the police personnel to stop as the beating continues.

The visuals show him being taken from the road towards the bus terminal while the assault continues. Claims accompanying the video state that Faisal was struck around 100 times with a stick.

Investigation underway

Kajal’s death and the assault on her brother are now being investigated by the Gujarat Police. Faisal remains in custody as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and reconstruct the sequence of events at the Bhavnagar ST Depot.

The incident has caused widespread outrage, particularly over the brutality of the assault and the fact that it took place in a crowded public space. Kajal’s death has also prompted calls for a fair and thorough investigation and justice for her family.