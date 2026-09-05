Bihar Floods: Ganga Crosses Record Mark In Patna, Over 10 Lakh People Affected Across 11 Districts | AI

Patna: Floods have affected around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar, with the Ganga crossing its highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Saturday amid heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Nepal.

The Ganga river rose to 50.53 metres at Gandhi Ghat by 10 am, one cm above the previous highest flood level of 50.52 metres recorded on August 21, 2016, according to the water resources department..

River Level Expected To Rise Further, Authorities Issue Alert

The water level rose 10 cm in four hours and is expected to reach 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday. Officials have advised people, particularly those living in low-lying areas, to remain cautious.

At Pandarak in Patna, the Ganga was also flowing at 43.78 metres, surpassing the previous highest flood level of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021.

Floods Impact 50 Blocks And 201 Gram Panchayats

The floods have affected 50 blocks and 201 gram panchayats in Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria districts.

Several rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Punpun and Ghaghara, are flowing above the danger mark at various locations.

CM Samrat Choudhary Directs Officials To Monitor Relief Work

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary directed ministers and senior officials to visit affected areas and closely supervise relief and rescue operations. He also asked officials to camp in flood-hit areas and ensure prompt assistance to those affected.

State water resources department directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to alert people living along embankments and maintain continuous patrolling to deal with emergencies.

The state received 60.8 mm rainfall in September so far, 69 per cent above normal, officials said, attributing the rise in river levels to heavy rain in Bihar and neighbouring Nepal.

The disaster management department said 38 community kitchens were operating in affected areas. About 12,300 polythene sheets and 2,250 dry-ration packets have been distributed, while 858 boats, 27 SDRF teams and seven NDRF teams have been deployed.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin said the government was closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to minimise the difficulties being faced by people.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also monitoring the situation at the Centre, particularly in view of the continuing rainfall and the situation in Nepal.