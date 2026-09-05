Maharashtra Allows Vehicle Record Corrections Over Aadhaar-RC Name Mismatch, Offers Relief To Transporters | AI

Mumbai: Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narwekar has issued an advisory dated September 2, 2026, permitting corrections in vehicle records on submission of an application along with supporting documents. The decision follows representations by Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor and Former President, All India Motor Transport Congress, and provides relief to transporters facing difficulties in RTO services due to Aadhaar–RC name mismatches.

Transporters No Longer Need Aadhaar Changes For RC Corrections

The mismatch had been causing difficulties for transporters, particularly those operating vehicles across different locations. The advisory allows corrections directly in RTO records, removing the need to change Aadhaar details for such cases.

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Welcoming the decision, Singh said, “We welcome this practical and transporter-friendly decision. Changing Aadhaar details is a cumbersome process, particularly for transporters operating vehicles across different locations. Allowing corrections directly in RTO records provides much-needed relief and restores normalcy.”

The decision is expected to ease the process of correcting vehicle records and reduce unnecessary hardship for vehicle owners. Singh said it was a positive outcome of continuous representation and constructive engagement with the authorities.

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