 Video: Himanta Biswa Sarma factchecks Kapil Sibal; Says 'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Himanta Biswa Sarma factchecks Kapil Sibal; Says 'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar'

Video: Himanta Biswa Sarma factchecks Kapil Sibal; Says 'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar'

Chief Minister's reaction came as a response to Senior advocate Kapil Sibal's submission on Assam before the Supreme Court

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to December 5 claim of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal that Assam was historically a part of Myanmar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Assam was never a part of Myanmar. Chief Minister's reaction came as a response to Senior advocate Kapil Sibal's submission on Assam before the Supreme Court. Hitting out at Sibal, the Chief Minister said, "It is inappropriate for a person who lacks knowledge in the concerned topic to give such strong opinions. Assam was never a part of Myanmar. People would migrate To Assam from Myanmar leading to clashes. Just for a brief period there was a situation of accupation say for a month or so. Beyond that there is no connection between Assam and Myanmar. There is no valid data proves any connection of Assam and Myanmar."

Kapil Sibal's submission

The Supreme Court on December 5 began hearing multiple petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955. Representing the respondents during the proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said that Assam was originally a part of Myanmar before being handed over to the British as part of a treaty.

According to reports, Kapil Sibal on December 5 made this claim during a hearing on multiple petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented the respondents and presented his arguments. He cited historical observations and stressed upon highlighting Assam's historical evolution and further claimed that Assam appears to be a part of Myanmar to its subsequent governance under British rule and association with East Bengal post-partition.

Read Also
Article 370 Cannot Be Abrogated Even By Legislative Assembly, Kapil Sibal Tells SC
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Himanta Biswa Sarma factchecks Kapil Sibal; Says 'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar'

Video: Himanta Biswa Sarma factchecks Kapil Sibal; Says 'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar'

Karnataka 'Reverse Love Jihad': Muslim Woman Marries Bajrang Dal Activist; Hindu Organisations...

Karnataka 'Reverse Love Jihad': Muslim Woman Marries Bajrang Dal Activist; Hindu Organisations...

Video: Massive Fire At Soap Powder Godown in Chennai; Goods Worth Rs 100 crore Damaged

Video: Massive Fire At Soap Powder Godown in Chennai; Goods Worth Rs 100 crore Damaged

Video: 82 stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 8,00,000 Recovered By Nagpur RPF, 2 Juveniles Arrested

Video: 82 stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 8,00,000 Recovered By Nagpur RPF, 2 Juveniles Arrested

Nagaland State Lottery Result 09-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 09-12-2023, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...