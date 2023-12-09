Video: Himanta Biswa Sarma factchecks Kapil Sibal; Says 'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to December 5 claim of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal that Assam was historically a part of Myanmar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Assam was never a part of Myanmar. Chief Minister's reaction came as a response to Senior advocate Kapil Sibal's submission on Assam before the Supreme Court. Hitting out at Sibal, the Chief Minister said, "It is inappropriate for a person who lacks knowledge in the concerned topic to give such strong opinions. Assam was never a part of Myanmar. People would migrate To Assam from Myanmar leading to clashes. Just for a brief period there was a situation of accupation say for a month or so. Beyond that there is no connection between Assam and Myanmar. There is no valid data proves any connection of Assam and Myanmar."

#WATCH | "Assam was never a part of Myanmar...," says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on senior advocate Kapil Sibal's submission on Assam before the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/cEAHSbS8YM — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Kapil Sibal's submission

The Supreme Court on December 5 began hearing multiple petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955. Representing the respondents during the proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said that Assam was originally a part of Myanmar before being handed over to the British as part of a treaty.

According to reports, Kapil Sibal on December 5 made this claim during a hearing on multiple petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented the respondents and presented his arguments. He cited historical observations and stressed upon highlighting Assam's historical evolution and further claimed that Assam appears to be a part of Myanmar to its subsequent governance under British rule and association with East Bengal post-partition.