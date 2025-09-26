'Ab Kahan Jaoge?': Gujarat Police Breaks Door, Storms Into Rioter’s House Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row; 70 Arrested | VIDEO | X/@mrsinha

Gandhinagar: Gujarat policemen stormed into the house of an accused rioter in Gandhinagar’s Bahiyal on Friday in connection with clashes between two communities during garba celebrations. A video of the raid, which later surfaced online and went viral, shows officers in civilian clothes and helmets breaking a wooden door with an axe before entering and arresting a man, while his family members are heard crying.

The clashes erupted late Wednesday night after a social media campaign urging people to trend “I Love Mahadev” was launched in response to the earlier “I Love Muhammad” campaign. The violence in Bahiyal involved stone pelting, arson, vandalism of shops, and damage to vehicles.



In the clip, officers in civil clothes, wearing helmets and carrying lathis are seen breaking a wooden door with an axe before entering the house. The family members of the accused, can be heard screaming and crying as a man is taken away. In the video, an officer can be heard saying, with some saying, "ab kahan jaoge? Bahar niklo (Where will you go now? Come outside)".



Have look at it here:

Video Shows Police Action at Home



The video shows a forceful police operation at the residence, with officers entering the house amid visible distress from family members, including women. The video has circulated widely on social media, highlighting the intensity of the raid and linking it to wider unrest in the area.



Police Action on Bahiyal Clashes



Authorities have arrested around 70 individuals so far, with FIRs filed against unidentified persons under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting, unlawful assembly, and attempt to murder. Security personnel were also deployed extensively to restore order in the area.