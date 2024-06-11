VIDEO: Girl Flung 10 Ft Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen; Miraculously Survives

PM

A girl ran to cross the road without checking for oncoming vehicles and came in front of a speeding car. Miraculously, she survived even after the car ran over her head following a strong collision, as per reports.

The video of the accident has surfaced online.

जाको राखे साइयां मार सके न कोय…



ये कहावत तो आपने कई बार सुनी होगी। लेकिन इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण मध्य प्रदेश के रायसेन जिले से सामने आया है !!



देखें दर्दनाक Video कार की टक्कर से 10 फीट हवा में उछली बच्ची...



घटना के बाद चालक भागने की फिराक में था, ऐसे में घटना स्थल पर मौजूद… pic.twitter.com/4WfPHCGC6V — Ranjeet (@ranjeet1479) June 11, 2024

According to reports, the incident occurred on the service road of Arjun Nagar Bridge in Obedullaganj. The collision was so strong that the girl was thrown about 10 feet into the air and landed far away. Bystanders tried to stop the car, but the driver reversed and ran over the girl again. Instead of taking her to the hospital, the driver fled the scene.

The girl's family immediately took her to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. Remarkably, she has not suffered significant injuries and is reported to be in stable condition. The entire incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, and the video is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the driver based on the CCTV footage and have begun searching for the suspect.