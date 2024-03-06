Video: 'Excited To Meet PM Modi', Says School Student Arohi Before Travelling In India's First Underwater Metro In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school students as they travelled in India's first underwater metro train, in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with metro staff as he travelled in India's first underwater metro train along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and WB LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with metro staff as he travels in India's first underwater metro train along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and WB LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/fmY7BZjBIu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

#WATCH | Arohi, a school student who will travel with PM Narendra Modi on the Underwater Metro sings 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' and says "I am very excited to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi. It is a great feeling to travel in India's first underwater metro..." pic.twitter.com/hgUhnlkTZL — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Arohi, a school student travelled with PM Narendra Modi on the Underwater Metro expressed excitement and sang 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' . She also said, "I am very excited to get the opportunity to meet PM Modi. It is a great feeling to travel in India's first underwater metro."

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students as they travel in India's first underwater metro train, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/lQye0OnuqP — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with school students in India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels with school students in India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/95s42MNWUS — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

As per a report of ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by a crowd of supporters amid loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Kolkata.



PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro rail service, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/RUboFpc6CQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata. In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by a huge crowd gathered at Esplanade metro station, in Kolkata



PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro rail service, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/5rMfUWHQ0f — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development. This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

#WATCH | West Bengal: School students sit in India's first underwater metro train at Mahakaran metro station to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/R2tjzbSMSE — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility. The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi also flagged off several other important projects across the country.

With inputs from ANI