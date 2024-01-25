VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies After Bull Hits Him In Stomach During Morning Walk In UP's Bareilly; Animal Killed During Rescue | Twitter

Bareilly: Fear has gripped the people of Uttar Pradesh due to the increasing incidents of stray cattle attacks in the state. Many people have suffered serious injuries and several others have lost their lives in violent attacks by these animals. The Uttar Pradesh government has not been able find a solution to the problem of stray cattle attacks in the state. One such incident came to light from Bareilly, where an elderly man lost his life in stray bull attack.

The incident occurred when the elderly man left his home for morning walk

The incident occurred when the elderly man left his home for morning walk at 8 AM on Wednesday (January 24). The man was attacked by the stray bull as the man reached only a few steps away from home. The man died on the spot after being attacked by a black bull which coming to his direction on the deserted lane.

The tragic incident was caught on CCTV camera

The incident occurred in Sanjay Nagar area near Bareilly and the tragic incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the man was killed by a stray bull. The CCTV footage shows that the man is walking on a deserted lane and two bulls are coming in his direction.

The bull hits the man in his stomach

The man was walking on the side of the and the bull comes from front and attacks the man. The bull hits the man in his stomach with its horns and the man falls to the ground due to the impact of the attack. The bull kept on hitting the man after he collapsed to the ground. The man not able to move after the first hit from the bull in his stomach.

The bull stood there along side the victim and kept on hitting him

The bull stood there along side the victim and kept on hitting him. There was noone in the area who came to the rescue of the elderly man. The bull was driven away by the people after they saw it hitting the man. The victim has been identified as Krishnanand Pandey (75) and he is a resident of Central State Colony. He retired as a manager in a sugar mill.

The bull died due to strangulation

The bull had injured several other people in the area, it also attacked a kid. Luckily, these people survived and only the elderly man lost his life in the attack. On receiving the complaint regarding the bull on the rampage, the authorities came into action and sent a team to catch the stray animal. There are reports that the bull died due to strangulation with a rope around its neck during the rescue operation.