Video: 15-Year-Old Dies In Kanpur After Stray Bull Collides With His Bicycle Amidst Clash With Another Bull

The increasing incidents of stray animal attacks leading to deaths in UP's Kanpur district are a matter of concern. Over the past few years, several people within the city have fallen victim to these stray animals. Some have been injured, while others have lost their lives. One such incident occurred in the vicinity of Barra Thana area, in the alley opposite the E Block World Bank Street.

Late at night, around 6:04 PM, a fight between stray animals was unfolding in the alley. At that moment, a 15-year-old was riding his bicycle home through the same alley. Amidst the brawl, a stray bull, running to attack another bull, collided with the boy on the bicycle. The impact resulted in severe injuries to the boy, who was immediately taken to the hospital. Upon examination, doctors referred him to a higher medical facility, where, unfortunately, he was declared dead.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

Watch the video here:

UP : कानपुर में 2 सांडों की लड़ाई में साइकिल सवार 15 वर्षीय लड़के की जान चली गई। pic.twitter.com/iavbhogCyn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 15, 2024

Another teenager dies in bull attack

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old boy tragically passed away while defending his family's crop field from stray cattle in the Katra area of Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the incident took place on Thursday night in Bheekampur village. Pawan Kumar, the son of farmer Ram Asre, was on guard duty for the crop field when he noticed a bull causing damage and attempted to drive it away.

Nevertheless, the bull assaulted him, hurling him into the air. Upon hearing his cries, nearby farmers came to the rescue of the young boy and transported him to the district hospital. Subsequently, he was transferred to a hospital in Bareilly, where he ultimately succumbed to the injuries. Authorities reported that his body underwent autopsy procedures on Sunday.