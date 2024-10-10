Video: Couple On Bike Flees In Panic After Encountering Lion At Night In Gujarat’s Somnath

@ManojSh28986262

In a frightening incident, a husband and his wife, out for a joy ride on their bike at night, came face to face with a lion in Gujarat’s Somnath. The incident reportedly took place on October 6 at around 11:00 pm near the Shri Ram temple in Nawabandar village.

According to reports, the couple was riding through the village when they spotted a figure standing in the middle of the road. Assuming it was just a street dog, they continued on their way. However, as the bike drew closer, the true identity of the figure became clear.

Shocked and scared by the unexpected sight of the lion blocking their path, the couple jumped off the bike and ran on foot.

The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a house nearby.

Meanwhile, the lion seemed more bewildered than aggressive. As the couple sprinted away, the big cat observed their panicked flight with what appeared to be mild curiosity. The lion then slowly moved in the direction they had run, showing no signs of pursuit or aggression.

A street dog, previously standing in the road watching the lion, soon followed suit, running away after the couple. Whether it was the lion or the couple’s sudden flight that scared the dog remains unknown.