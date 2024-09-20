Horrifying Ahmedabad Accident Prompts X User To Share Video Of His Wife Hit By A Car In Delhi’s Mayur Vihar-1 Market

@vishy1963

A man identified as Vishwanathan, while responding to a post on X about the recent road accident in Ahmedabad in which a mother and her son were severely injured, shared a video of his wife being hit from behind by a car while shopping in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.

In the heart-wrenching post, Vishwanathan wrote, “...Here is the video of my wife being hit very badly from behind while we were shopping in a busy Mayur Vihar Phase I market, Delhi. A horrible tragedy turned our peaceful life upside down.”

We just did face it. Here is the Video of my wife getting hit very badly from behind while we were shopping in a busy Mayur Vihar Phase I market Delhi. Horrible tragedy changed our peaceful life upside down. pic.twitter.com/kLWzLo44bD — Vishwanathan (@vishy1963) September 20, 2024

In a subsequent post, Vishwanathan informed that though his wife was badly injured, she is gradually improving. He further expressed his frustration with the lengthy court battle to punish the accused.

"She is now fine after 3 and a half grueling days. The laws are not stringent enough to punish these rash drivers."

She is now after 3 and half grueling days. The laws are not that stringent to punish these Rash drivers. — Vishwanathan (@vishy1963) September 20, 2024

A mother and her son were severely injured after they were hit from behind by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday.

A disturbing video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the exact moment when the car hit the woman and her son while she was walking with her husband. Fortunately, the man escaped the accident unhurt.

Speeding car rams into family on Science City Road in Ahmedabad; CCTV footage goes viralhttps://t.co/W827DtkynX pic.twitter.com/kYdRlhGbY4 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 17, 2024

On Thursday, an X user @JayantBhandari5 posted the video of the incident and said, “Indians live like cockroaches and die like cockroaches. For an outsider, it is hard to believe, but there are virtually no sidewalks in India. No one asks for those either."

Indians live like cockroaches and die like cockroaches. For an outsider it is hard to believe but there are virtually no sidewalks in India. No one asks for those either. pic.twitter.com/SxLORl4O0Q — Jayant Bhandari (@JayantBhandari5) September 19, 2024

This led to a chain of comments and reactions, and another X user @DeepikaBhardwaj said, “People may feel offended by this comment, but it's 200% TRUE, and you realize it only when you face the system firsthand or become a victim of something wrong. THERE IS ZERO VALUE OF LIFE in India.”

People may feel offended with this comment but it's 200% TRUE and you realise it only when you face the system first hand or become victim of a wrong



THERE IS ZERO VALUE OF LIFE in India https://t.co/keKISCWea4 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) September 19, 2024

After @DeepikaBhardwaj’s statement, Vishwanathan joined the conversation and shared the tragic details.