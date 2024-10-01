Video: Teacher Pulls Student By Hair, Thrashes Him In Gujarat School, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

@Dhaval___007

A video of a student being brutally thrashed by his teacher is going viral from a private school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to CCTV footage, the incident took place on September 24 around 8:00 AM. In the video, the teacher can be seen grabbing a student by his hair. He then drags the student toward the front of the classroom and bangs his head against the blackboard before violently slapping him many times while the other students watch.

Watch the video here:

Following the viral spread of the incident, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Ahmedabad sent notices to two private schools.

After the 12-second CCTV footage surfaced online, the private school was asked to expel the teacher, and two other schools received notices requesting clarification about the incident.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred either at Madhav Public School or Divine Gurukulam in Ahmedabad. As a result, both schools have been issued notices and asked to provide clarification by this evening.

The DEO has also instructed an immediate expulsion of the teacher once all details are identified.