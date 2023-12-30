Video: Controversial JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal Slaps Youth Demanding Compensation After Death Of Family Member In Accident

Screengrabs from the viral video |

In a recent incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar, JD(U) legislator Gopal Mandal has come under scrutiny for allegedly slapping a youth in a public altercation. The incident unfolded in the Zero Mile Square area of the industrial police station, where an elderly person lost their life in a tragic road accident.

Family members were protesting over demand for compensation

The sequence of events began on Saturday morning when a cyclist collided with a speeding truck, resulting in severe injuries to the elderly individual. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Enraged family members gathered on the main route from Zero Mile to Sabour, staging a protest and demanding compensation for the loss.

The protest led to a three-hour roadblock, causing significant traffic disruptions. Responding to the incident, both Traffic DSP and local police officials arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Mandal allegedly slapped one of deceased's family member

Amidst attempts by police and administrative officials to explain the circumstances to the grieving family, JD(U) legislator Gopal Mandal arrived at the scene. Tensions escalated when the legislator allegedly became agitated in response to compensation demands. Gopal Mandal reportedly slapped one of the deceased's family members during the confrontation.

In a surprising turn of events, the youth who was slapped by Mandal downplayed the incident, describing Gopal Mandal as an elder brother and minimizing any apparent issues.

In response to the controversy, JD(U) legislator Gopal Mandal promptly offered clarification on the slapping incident. He claimed that he was being pulled and disturbed by the individuals involved, leading him to take such action. Mandal further stated that the deceased belonged to the neighboring panchayat of his assembly constituency.

Will ensure compensation for deceased's family, says Mandal

"I will write to the DM and the transport department regarding the compensation demand and ensure compensation for the deceased's family," assured Mandal.

Despite the clarification, the protest by agitated locals continued.