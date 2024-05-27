Video: Close Shave For Rahul Gandhi As Part Of Stage Caves In During Poll Rally With Lalu Prasad's Daugther Misa Bharti In Bihar

X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a close shave on Monday when a portion of a stage caved in during an election rally in Bihar’s Paliganj.

In the purported video of the incident that is currently going viral on social media, Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti can be seen holding Rahul’s hand and helping him regain his balance as the stage caves in. People around Rahul told his anxious security personnel who ran to help the leader that he was fine.

The stage couldn't tolerate "Rahul Gandhi Jindabad slogans" and collapsed....💀 pic.twitter.com/W0KV7Kyj6A — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 27, 2024

Rahul was present at the rally to show his support for RJD president and Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti who is contesting for the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Rahul on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 in women's accounts every month.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in favour of Mahagathbandhan nominees in Bakhtiyarpur (Patna Lok Sabha seat), Paliganj (Patliputra Lok Sabha seat) and Jagdishpur (Arrah) in Bihar, he asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, since there is a clear "storm" in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.

“Mark my words, INDIA TSUNAMI is coming in UP & BIHAR and we are forming the Govt on June 4th



THIS IS MY GUARANTEE” 🔥🔥🔥



— Rahul Gandhi at his best pic.twitter.com/TjIaqtVUi9 — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) May 27, 2024

4 जून को INDIA की सरकार आ रही है।



सरकार बनते ही हम अग्निवीर योजना को ख़त्म कर देंगे।



सेना इस योजना को नहीं लाई है। नरेंद्र मोदी ने अग्निवीर योजना को सेना पर थोपा है।



: @RahulGandhi जी



📍 बख्तियारपुर, बिहार pic.twitter.com/jady3YHSrc — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2024

"There is a clear storm (toofan) in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country, including in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister of India after June 4," he asserted.

"When the INDIA bloc forms the government, Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn," Gandhi said at the Bakhtiyarpur rally.

While Congress leader Anshul Avijit is contesting from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, RJD leader Misa Bharti is the Mahagathbandhan nominee from Pataliputra parliamentary constituency. Sudama Prasad the sitting CPI (M-L) Liberation MLA of Tararai assembly seat is Mahagathbandhan's nominee from Arrah Lok Sabha seat.

Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the last phase on June 1.