 VIDEO: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Borewell In Delhi's Jal Board Plant, Rescue Operation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Borewell In Delhi's Jal Board Plant, Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Borewell In Delhi's Jal Board Plant, Rescue Operation Underway

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image

A child fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.

ANI

Teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report. According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.

The NDRF rescue team on site is being led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation."

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Borewell In Delhi's Jal Board Plant, Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Borewell In Delhi's Jal Board Plant, Rescue Operation Underway

Delhi Crime: Fake DRI Inspectors Hold Businessman Captive, Force Unnatural Sex & Extort Lakhs

Delhi Crime: Fake DRI Inspectors Hold Businessman Captive, Force Unnatural Sex & Extort Lakhs

UP Tragedy: 8-Yr-Old Boy Collapses & Dies While Playing At Firozabad School; Shocking CCTV Footage...

UP Tragedy: 8-Yr-Old Boy Collapses & Dies While Playing At Firozabad School; Shocking CCTV Footage...

'Govt Doesn't Want Free And Fair Election': KC Venugopal On Election Commissioner Arun Goel's...

'Govt Doesn't Want Free And Fair Election': KC Venugopal On Election Commissioner Arun Goel's...

If BJP Wins, It Will Remain In Govt, But If Congress Wins It Might Align With BJP: Kerala CM...

If BJP Wins, It Will Remain In Govt, But If Congress Wins It Might Align With BJP: Kerala CM...