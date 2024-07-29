VIDEO: Car Hits Divider As Drunk Youths Perform Threesome With Woman Inside Speeding Vehicle In Presence Of 4 Kids In UP's Kanpur

Car Hits Divider As Drunk Youths Perform Threesome With Woman Inside Speeding Vehicle In Presence Of 4 Kids In UP's Kanpur | X

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, an accident occurred after a speeding car collided with a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. When the locals ran towards the car to check and help the accident victims, they were stunned to find that there were two boys naked and a woman in a semi-naked state with four children onboard the vehicle. The accident occurred while they were performing threesome sex inside the speeding car. There are also reports that the boys who were found naked were under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred on Saturday (July 27) night near near JK Chauraha which falls under the Jajmau Police Station area. The girl was reportedly having sex with both the boys simultaneously inside the speeding car in front of the children. The locals also found bottles of alcohol and also other objectionable materials from inside the car. The woman and the children suffered injuries in the accident and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

The police arrived at the spot upon receiving information about the incident and took both the boys into their custody and sent the woman and the four kids to the nearby hospital for treatment. The car was also damaged due to the collision with the divider. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the locals are standing near the car after the accident.

It can also be seen in the video that the driver gets down from the car and engages in an argument with the locals. He then sits inside the car and the 55 seconds video ends. The police took the accused into the custody and sent them fro medical examination and charged them for disturbing the peace. They were fined and then reportedly allowed to go. The woman was handed over to her family after being discharged from the hospital.

The police said that the boys and the girl were drunk. They were drinking and were engaging in physical relation while the car was moving and the accident occurred. The height of shamelessness in that there were four kids onboard the car and they were having sex in front of them.