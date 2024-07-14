VIDEO: 15 Injured As Truck Overturns After Colliding With Cars Near Kasara Ghat On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

15 Injured As Truck Overturns After Colliding With Cars Near Kasara Ghat On Mumbai-Nashik Highway | X

Thane: In a shocking incident, around 15 people were injured after a major accident occurred near Kasara Ghat on Nashik-Mumbai Highway on Sunday. A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that around six to seven cars are damaged in the middle of the road after the collision on the highway. There are reports that the accident occurred as the tourists parked their cars on the highway to witness the waterfall during the monsoon.

It can be seen in the video that a container truck is also overturned on the side of the road. Reports indicate that the accident after a container truck which was speeding on the highway lost control and rammed into the parked vehicles on the sides of the road. The container truck over-turned after the collision and can be seen in the viral video.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and they are receiving treatment for their injuries. There are no reports of any casualties in the horrific accident. The drivers should be careful while driving during monsoon season as the roads are slippery and the visibility is also low due to heavy rains. Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days and also Mumbai is receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

The tourists are attracted to waterfalls which are seen mostly during the monsoon. However, they should be careful while visiting such tourist attraction and also park their vehicles away from the highway. They should also refrain from going in the middle of the waterfall, as the water level rises the speed at which the water flows also increases. Earlier, a family became victim to such sudden rise in speed of water flow in Lonavala.