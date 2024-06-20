Horrific Accident VIDEO: Biker Tossed 10-Feet In Air After Speeding Bike Collides With Car In AP's West Godavari, Dies | X

West Godavari: In a harrowing incident, a young man tragically lost his life, and another sustained severe injuries due to a high-speed collision in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari. The horrific accident was caught on CCTV camera and the footage shows that a car hits a speeding bike on which two people were riding. One of the riders was tossed about 10-feet in the air due to the impact.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (June 19) when a motorbike, driven by 20-year-old Kishore, attempted to overtake an auto-rickshaw at high speed. As Kishore maneuvered to pass the auto, a car traveling from the opposite direction collided with his bike. The impact was so severe that Kishore was tossed approximately 10-feet into the air before crashing down onto the road. The other biker who was following the victims, also lost control of his vehicle and fell into a drain on the side of the road.

Biker Dies In The Accident

The people present on the road rushed to help the victims, however, the youth lost his life on the spot and the other person sustained serious injuries. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries. The shocking visuals from the CCTV footage highlight the force of the collision and the tragic outcome of the high-speed overtaking attempt.

Police Initiates Investigation

The police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause and hold the responsible parties accountable. The police took the dead body of the victim in its custody and send it for post-mortem.

Traffic Rules And Regulations

This tragic event underscores the need for stringent adherence to traffic regulations and the importance of safe driving practices. The local police have reiterated their call for motorists to exercise caution and prioritise safety to prevent such incidents in the future.