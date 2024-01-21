 Video: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi 'Lost Cool' After Crowd Raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Modi' Slogans In His Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; Congress Leader Responds
Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, said, some BJP workers came in front of his bus carrying sticks.

Updated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday posted a video from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, in which the Congress leader was seen getting off his bus and approach people from the crowd who allegedly raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi Modi' slogans.

Rahul Gandhi lost cool at crowd: Malviya

Malviya said the Gandhi scion lost his cool after hearing the slogans.

"Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence. If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya?" Malviya wrote on X, while attaching the video.

BJP workers came in front of bus: Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, said, some BJP workers came in front of his bus carrying sticks.

"20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care. we are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, as per the news agency ANI, on Sunday, during his yatra, Rahul Gandhi was quickly moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel and party workers in response to a perceived threat as the Congress MP moved towards a large crowd of people carrying BJP flags and raising slogans.

Later in a video posted by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi was seen blowing flying kisses at the same crowd from his bus. The Congress, however, edited the part where Gandhi was rushed inside the bus by security personnel and party leaders.

At the same time, Malviya also edited out the part where Rahul Gandhi was seen blowing flying kisses to the crowd in the aftermath of the incident.

