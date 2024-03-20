Video: Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Man Who 'Came And Groped' Her, Says He Was 'Not Drunk'

A woman from Bengaluru has claimed that she was groped by a man in close proximity to her residence on Tuesday evening. Through a post on X platform, she uploaded a video showcasing the individual whom she accuses of groping her while she was entering her home.

In the footage captured by the woman, the man can be observed shielding his face from the camera. The woman asserted that the man confessed to assaulting her.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman wrote, "Last night in #NammaBengaluru a friend of mine dropped me near my house and as I was about to open the gate, this man came and groped me from behind and started running. I called my friend and asked him to stop him before he rode away.”

"In this video, the man is accepting what he had done. My friend was there to catch hold of him and had it not been the case, we never know what all could have happened and he would have not been caught. We called the Bangalore Police on site and he was taken to jail," she said.

She went on to add that the man "was not drunk and not a child". She said he knew what he was doing and was "waiting for a chance to get me."

However, the woman mentioned that she refrained from filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the man because she feared she would be charged with "injuring him in self-defence".

"This man is unfortunately being left out again because I am not going to file an FIR. The laws in our Constitution are more focused on safeguarding such #animals and had I injured him significantly in self defence, I would be charged much more. What a shame, right?" she wrote.

The woman further claimed that although she didn't formally lodge a complaint against the man, he confessed to assaulting her in the presence of the police. "The reason behind posting this is spreading awareness and how there are loopholes in the Constitution that would anyway get him out," the woman said.