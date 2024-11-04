 Video: Bengaluru Man Sits On Box Of Firecrackers After His Friends Promise To Buy Him An Autorickshaw, Dies After It Explodes
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Bengaluru Man Sits On Box Of Firecrackers After His Friends Promise To Buy Him An Autorickshaw | X

Bengaluru: A shocking video has come to the fore in which a young man lost his life in a firecracker challenge in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth is made to sit on a box of firecrackers by his friends in Konanakunte. They then set off the box of firecrackers and the youth died in the explosion.

The incident occurred on Friday (November 1) at around 4 PM in the evening in Konanakunte, and the deceased has been identified as Shabarish. There are reports that Shabarish's friends had challenged him to sit on the box of firecrackers and if he succeeded, they promised to gift him an autorickshaw. Shabarish accepted the challenge and sat on the box filled with firecrackers. His friends set off the firecrackers resulting in a huge explosion.

Tragically, Shabarish died in the powerful blast which took place after igniting the firecrackers. His friends can be seen in the video running to a safe distance after setting off the firecrackers. His family and other relatives were devastated on hearing the news of Shabarish's death due to firecracker explosion beneath him.

The dare which was intended as a joke by Shabarish's friends resulted in the death of the youngster. The incident has highlighted the dangers of experimenting firecrackers blast on a human. Many people suffer serious injuries and also lose their lives over irresponsible behaviour involving firecrackers.

Shabarish's relatives are demanding a probe and strict action against those responsible for his death. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are also examining the CCTV footage of the incident.

