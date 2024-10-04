 Shameful Act! Firecracker Prank By Chivas Winger Roberto Alvarado Backfires As Mexican Media Walk Out Of Press Conference In Protest; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShameful Act! Firecracker Prank By Chivas Winger Roberto Alvarado Backfires As Mexican Media Walk Out Of Press Conference In Protest; Video

Shameful Act! Firecracker Prank By Chivas Winger Roberto Alvarado Backfires As Mexican Media Walk Out Of Press Conference In Protest; Video

Alvarado later issued an apology stating that his goal was simply to prank his teammates.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

During a recent press conference for Chivas, winger Roberto Alvarado attempted a prank that backfired spectacularly. In an attempt to lighten the mood, he threw a firecracker into the press room, resulting in chaos and prompting many journalists to walk out in protest.

Journalist Karina Herrera took to social media, expressing her disbelief: “What happened at Chivas today is unbelievable… In almost 15 years of covering the team, I’ve never seen anything like this. It was NOT a joke as they claim. An 'explosive' was thrown into the press room with everyone inside.” Other reporters shared images and videos from the scene, noting that the firecracker had even struck a cameraman.

Following the explosion, teammates Jose Castillo and Fernando Beltran tried to calm the situation, urging everyone to remain composed. The incident quickly gained traction online, and Alvarado later took responsibility, issuing an apology. He clarified that he never intended for the firecracker to be set off in the press room; his goal was simply to prank his teammates.

Some reporters eventually returned to the conference room, but Alvarado’s actions were widely condemned. The incident added to the scrutiny surrounding the team's disappointing performance this season, as they sit in 10th place in the Liga MX standings.

FPJ Shorts
'Congress Govt Targeting Savarkar To Divert Public Attention From MUDA Scam': Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra
'Congress Govt Targeting Savarkar To Divert Public Attention From MUDA Scam': Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On Kasarvadavali-Ghodbunder Road On Oct 5
Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Eminem To Become Grandpa, Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy In 'Temporary' Music Video
Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)
Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing...

'Trossard Is My MS Dhoni': India Women's Team Spinner Asha Sobhana Explains Reason Behind Comparing...

Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Pitambara Shakti Peeth Ahead...

Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Pitambara Shakti Peeth Ahead...

Shameful Act! Firecracker Prank By Chivas Winger Roberto Alvarado Backfires As Mexican Media Walk...

Shameful Act! Firecracker Prank By Chivas Winger Roberto Alvarado Backfires As Mexican Media Walk...

Michael Schumacher's Silent Struggle Continues As F1 Legend Communicates Through His Eyes After...

Michael Schumacher's Silent Struggle Continues As F1 Legend Communicates Through His Eyes After...

Rashid Khan Alongwith His Three Brothers Get Married In Grand Ceremony On Same Day In Kabul; Video &...

Rashid Khan Alongwith His Three Brothers Get Married In Grand Ceremony On Same Day In Kabul; Video &...