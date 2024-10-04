Shameful Act! Firecracker Prank By Chivas Winger Roberto Alvarado Backfires As Mexican Media Walk Out Of Press Conference In Protest; Video

Image: X

During a recent press conference for Chivas, winger Roberto Alvarado attempted a prank that backfired spectacularly. In an attempt to lighten the mood, he threw a firecracker into the press room, resulting in chaos and prompting many journalists to walk out in protest.

Journalist Karina Herrera took to social media, expressing her disbelief: “What happened at Chivas today is unbelievable… In almost 15 years of covering the team, I’ve never seen anything like this. It was NOT a joke as they claim. An 'explosive' was thrown into the press room with everyone inside.” Other reporters shared images and videos from the scene, noting that the firecracker had even struck a cameraman.

Following the explosion, teammates Jose Castillo and Fernando Beltran tried to calm the situation, urging everyone to remain composed. The incident quickly gained traction online, and Alvarado later took responsibility, issuing an apology. He clarified that he never intended for the firecracker to be set off in the press room; his goal was simply to prank his teammates.

Some reporters eventually returned to the conference room, but Alvarado’s actions were widely condemned. The incident added to the scrutiny surrounding the team's disappointing performance this season, as they sit in 10th place in the Liga MX standings.