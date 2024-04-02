Video: Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Cries Inconsolably After BJP Refuses Ticket To Her For Lok Sabha

The video of Sanghamitra Maurya crying on a stage in Badaun went viral | X

As the election season is underway and with voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just days away, candidates named by political parties and those not fielded are having a hard time hiding their emotions in the public. One such incident took place in Badaun after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied ticket to Shanghamitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat.

The video of Sanghamitra Maurya crying on a stage in Badaun while waiting for the BJP's 'Prabudh Jan Sammelan' programme to start went viral in no time.

The BJP this time did not give ticket to Maurya and instead fielded Durvijay Shakya from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. While Shanghamitra Maurya and other leaders were waiting for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to arrive at the Prabudh Jan Sammelan, Maurya broke down on the stage, as the video shows. However, she managed to control her emotions shortly.

Swami Prasad Maurya's rebellion, daughter denied ticket

Political observers are of the view that Shanghamitra Maurya was denied a Lok Sabha ticket this time because of her father's rebellion against the BJP during the time of 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who was earlier with the BJP after he had quit the BSP, had gone against the BJP ahead of assembly elections in the state and had fought on Samajwadi Party ticket. His daughter Shanghamitra Maurya continued to be with the BJP as an MP from Badaun. However, the BJP did not field her from the Badaun seat and refused ticket to Shanghamitra for the 2024 general elections.

In 2014, Shanghamitra Maurya contested from the Mainpuri seat on BSP ticket and had lost to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch. However, she fought the 2019 election on BJP ticket from Badaun against Samajwadi Party heavyweight Dharmendra Yadav and emerged victorious.