 Video: Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Cries Inconsolably After BJP Refuses Ticket To Her For Lok Sabha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Cries Inconsolably After BJP Refuses Ticket To Her For Lok Sabha

Video: Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Cries Inconsolably After BJP Refuses Ticket To Her For Lok Sabha

The BJP this time did not give ticket to Maurya and instead fielded Durvijay Shakya from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
The video of Sanghamitra Maurya crying on a stage in Badaun went viral | X

As the election season is underway and with voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just days away, candidates named by political parties and those not fielded are having a hard time hiding their emotions in the public. One such incident took place in Badaun after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied ticket to Shanghamitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat.

The video of Sanghamitra Maurya crying on a stage in Badaun while waiting for the BJP's 'Prabudh Jan Sammelan' programme to start went viral in no time.

The BJP this time did not give ticket to Maurya and instead fielded Durvijay Shakya from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. While Shanghamitra Maurya and other leaders were waiting for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to arrive at the Prabudh Jan Sammelan, Maurya broke down on the stage, as the video shows. However, she managed to control her emotions shortly.

Swami Prasad Maurya's rebellion, daughter denied ticket

Political observers are of the view that Shanghamitra Maurya was denied a Lok Sabha ticket this time because of her father's rebellion against the BJP during the time of 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who was earlier with the BJP after he had quit the BSP, had gone against the BJP ahead of assembly elections in the state and had fought on Samajwadi Party ticket. His daughter Shanghamitra Maurya continued to be with the BJP as an MP from Badaun. However, the BJP did not field her from the Badaun seat and refused ticket to Shanghamitra for the 2024 general elections.

Read Also
'There Is No Religion Called Hindu': Controversial SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Calls Hinduism...
article-image

In 2014, Shanghamitra Maurya contested from the Mainpuri seat on BSP ticket and had lost to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch. However, she fought the 2019 election on BJP ticket from Badaun against Samajwadi Party heavyweight Dharmendra Yadav and emerged victorious.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Cries Inconsolably After BJP Refuses Ticket To Her For Lok Sabha

Video: Badaun MP Shangamitra Maurya Cries Inconsolably After BJP Refuses Ticket To Her For Lok Sabha

‘Financial Mismanagement Pushed Kerala Into Economic Crisis’: Congress-Led UDF Slams Pinarayi...

‘Financial Mismanagement Pushed Kerala Into Economic Crisis’: Congress-Led UDF Slams Pinarayi...

Passengers Left Hungry & Parched At Surat International Airport's Security Area

Passengers Left Hungry & Parched At Surat International Airport's Security Area

Liquor Excise Policy Case: Gujarat AAP Leader Hails Supreme Court's Bail Grant To Sanjay Singh

Liquor Excise Policy Case: Gujarat AAP Leader Hails Supreme Court's Bail Grant To Sanjay Singh

Heatwave Alert In India: IMD Issues Advisory To States & Predicts Above Normal Temperature This...

Heatwave Alert In India: IMD Issues Advisory To States & Predicts Above Normal Temperature This...