Video: As Rajouri Encounter Continues, Infiltration Bid Foiled At Akhnoor Sector Of Jammu

RAJOURI ENCOUNTER |

Jammu: As the encounter in the Rajouri sector, which claimed the lives of four soldiers, continued on Saturday, an infiltration bid was foiled in the International Border (IB) at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army informed through a social media post.

#WATCH | J&K: White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move of four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23. The terrorists were brought down after effective fire. https://t.co/n2Dl2HoxFW pic.twitter.com/Q57cq7pEkg — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Movement of four terrorists detected

The army informed that the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening night of December 22 and December 23.



"Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 December 2023. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.

#WATCH | J&K: White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move of four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23. The terrorists were brought down after effective fire. https://t.co/jzlUVHAeoe pic.twitter.com/LJvvotrgHv — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

A massive search operation was launched to track ultras following the killing of four army soldiers by terrorists on Thursday December 21 in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector. Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

#WATCH | Security personnel deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as a search operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector pic.twitter.com/AJjoBtzc61 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Terrorists fired at two army vehicles

The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain arrives at the Dera-Ki-Gali (DKG) area in Poonch district to take stock of the situation, day after the terror attack on two Army vehicles.#PoonchAttack pic.twitter.com/4cxMynqkmG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

Indian Army immediately retaliated

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said. "The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added.

With Inputs From ANI