Video: Amit Shah Takes Dig At INDIA Bloc Over PM Face, Mocks Rahul Gandhi During Election Rally

Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in UP's Domariyaganj on May 23 | X

Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Domariyaganj on Thursday (May 23), took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance over the bloc's "Prime Ministerial candidate". Amit Shah, in the rally, took the names of Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, (MK) Stalin, and Rahul Gandhi and asked the people if they could be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDIA alliance.

Amit Shah tried to corner the INDIA alliance over the block's PM face and said the alliance as 'Ghamandiya' (arrogant). "I want to tell Rahul baba that there is no possibility, Modiji will become the Prime Minister of the country again," said Amit Shah at the rally.

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 reaches its last stage with only two more phases of voting to go, Amit Shah was seen trying to put the opposition on the backfoot by putting doubts in the minds of the people regarding a question that has long been asked of the opposition, that who would be the PM face of the alliance if the INDIA bloc?

Amit Shah also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the Congress leader recently told a reporter who asked him about INDIA alliance's PM candidate that the Prime Minister's post would be shared by the leaders of the alliance for five years.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is busy campaigning for the party in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as crucial seats are going to polls in both the states under phase six and seven of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are crucial for the BJP given its 'Abki baar 400 paar' target given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the BJP cadre. The party is going all out to ensure that it does well in both the states.