VIDEO: 'All Is Not Well In UN, Decisions Don't Address Global Priorities,' Says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 24: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that 'all is not well' within the United Nations and that its decisions do not address global priorities. He pointed out how a UN Security Council member protected the terror group that claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Jaishankar Speaks at UN’s 80th Anniversary Event

While launching a postage stamp to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations in New Delhi on Friday, EAM Jaishankar recalled the sacrifices of Indian UN peacekeepers and spoke about the recently hosted Chiefs of Army Staff conclave in the national capital, which witnessed participation from 30 troop-contributing countries.

UN Decision-Making ‘Neither Reflects Membership Nor Addresses Priorities’

He further said, "That said, we must also recognise that all is not well with the United Nations. Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarised and its working visibly gridlocked."

UN Credibility Questioned Over Terror Response

Pointing out how a United Nations Security Council member shielded a terror group which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, EAM Jaishankar said, "Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself. Now, financial constraints have emerged as an additional concern. How to sustain the UN even while seeking its reinvention is clearly a major challenge before all of us. Few examples are more telling about the challenges facing the UN than its response to terrorism. When a sitting security council member openly protects the very organisation that claims responsibility for the barbaric terror attack, such as at Pahalgam, what does it do to the credibility of multilateralism?"

EAM Criticises Equating Terror Victims and Perpetrators

"Similarly, if victims and perpetrators of terrorism are equated in the name of global strategy, how much more cynical can the world get when self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded from the sanctioning process? What does it say about the sincerity of those involved? If the maintenance of international peace and security has become lip service, the predicament of development and socioeconomic progress is even more serious. The slowing down of the SDG Agenda 2030 is a significant metric to measure the distress of the global south," the EAM said.

India Reiterates Faith in Multilateralism Despite Challenges

"There are many more, whether it is trade measures, supply chain dependence or political domination. Yet, on such a notable anniversary, we cannot abandon hope; however difficult, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in this time of crisis. Our faith in international cooperation must be reiterated and indeed renewed. It is in that spirit that we all meet to mark this occasion and seek to build a better world," he said.

Global Conflicts Highlight Inequity, Says Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar noted that the conflicts have taken a toll on human lives. He expressed India's strong support for United Nations multilateralism.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Global Peace

"Even today, we are regrettably witnessing multiple major conflicts that not only take a great toll on human lives but also impact the well-being of the entire international community. The global south, in particular, has felt this pain even as the more developed have insulated themselves from consequences. An 80th anniversary is a significant milestone for any institution," he said.

India’s Faith in UN Ideals Remains Steadfast

"On UN Day, I would like to reiterate India's commitment to the ideals of peace and security as well as development and progress. India has always been and will continue to be a strong votary of the United Nations and indeed of multilateralism. Our commitment to global peace and security is reflected, amongst others, in our staunch support for peacekeeping, and I'm very glad that the first day cover captures that particular facet as well," he added.

