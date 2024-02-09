Video: 9-Year-Old Child Walking With His Mother, Brother Crushed To Death By Rolling Truck In Hyderabad's Alwal

X

In a fatal accident in Hyderabad’s Alwal, a nine-year-old child was crushed to death by a parked supermarket truck which rolled onto the road and hit him on Thursday.

As per reports, at the time of the incident the boy was walking with his mother and brother to a nearby bus stop. The trio were on their way to a hospital to meet their ill father.

The purported CCTV footage of the incident which surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the truck moving towards the trio on a road and then in an unfortunate turn of events, hitting the boy. The child, identified as a class 3 student, Tirupal, suffered multiple injuries and started to bleed profusely on the spot. In the video his shocked mother was seen holding the boy, soon after which locals shifted him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Watch the video here:

Horrific: An 8-yr old boy run over by a DCM lorry, which was parked in negligent manner, without applying the #handbrake & suddenly moved forward and crushed him, who was walking with her mother on road side near IG Statue at Old #Alwal in #Hyderabad .#RoadSafety #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/uwa2XlRpLX — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 8, 2024

Case registered

Currently, reports suggest that police are probing whether the driver of the truck had pulled the hand brakes before stepping out of the vehicle or if it is a case of brake failure. The local police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 304 a (causing death by negligence).