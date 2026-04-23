Video: 50-Year-Old Security Guard Brutally Beaten For Stopping Illegal Parking Outside Bank, Critical In ICU | X @nbramllb

A disturbing incident unfolded in broad daylight in Gachibowli, Telangana, where a 50-year-old security guard, identified as Ghanshyam, was brutally beaten by a man for simply informing him not to park in a space reserved for a bank and its employees. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing how it unfolded.

The incident took place on April 21 at around 10 a.m. CCTV footage from that day shows the front entrance of the bank where it occurred. In the clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet, the parking spot in front of the bank is visible, with Ghanshyam standing at the entrance gate alongside another person. Suddenly, a man runs up the stairs from behind a parked car, likely his own, to confront the security guard after being told not to park there.

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The man in the orange T-shirt appears visibly angry at being told what not to do. Moments after exchanging a few words, he elbows the elderly security guard, causing him to fall to the ground at the entrance. People rush in to help the guard get back on his feet, while a woman comes forward to pull the attacker away from the spot.

Shortly after, a bank employee steps outside and confronts the attacker, leading to a heated exchange between the two. By this time, a crowd has gathered outside the bank. With the help of those assisting him, the 50-year-old guard gets up and tries to regain control of the situation. However, as soon as he stands, he is brutally attacked again by the man in the orange T-shirt, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The attack left him with severe head and chest injuries, and he was found unconscious. He has also been reported to have suffered memory loss and brain trauma due to the assault.

FIR Error, No Arrests Raise Serious Questions

The handling of the case has further intensified concerns. Despite the complainant clearly mentioning the correct car number and even providing a photograph of the vehicle, the FIR was reportedly filed with an incorrect number. Equally troubling is the lack of swift action against the accused. Even three days after the incident, no arrests have been made, despite the victim being in the ICU.

Another controversial aspect is the alleged payment of hospital bills by unknown individuals without the consent of the victim or their family. This has raised suspicions that attempts may be underway to influence or compromise the case.