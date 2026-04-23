Uttar Pradesh: 11 Killed In Mirzapur Road Tragedy After Truck Rams Cars, Massive Blaze Engulfs Vehicles

11 Killed In Mirzapur Road Tragedy After Truck Rams Cars, Massive Blaze Engulfs Vehicles | ANI

Mirzapur: At least 11 people were killed in a major road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night after a collision involving multiple vehicles triggered a fire on the Mirzapur-Rewa National Highway.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm when a speeding truck went out of control due to brake failure and rammed into a Bolero and a Swift car moving ahead. The impact pushed both vehicles into a trolley in front, leading to a pile-up.

The collision caused the Bolero to be flung aside, where it caught fire with a loud explosion. The Swift car got trapped between the truck and the trolley. The blaze quickly engulfed the Bolero, leaving the occupants with no chance to escape.

At least 11 people died in a horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur after a truck reportedly lost control and collided with multiple vehicles, including a Bolero SUV and a Swift car.



The impact caused a fire, trapping passengers inside the Bolero, where nine people,… pic.twitter.com/An8sMttLaW — The Pioneer (@TheDailyPioneer) April 23, 2026

Nine people travelling in the Bolero were burnt alive. They included eight members of a family and the driver. The victims were returning after a head tonsure ceremony of an eight-year-old child in Maihar.

Eyewitnesses said the fire raged for over two hours, with locals gathering at the spot but unable to intervene due to the intensity of the flames. Police and fire brigade teams later brought the fire under control, but the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

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In addition, the driver of the Swift car and the cleaner of the trolley also died in the accident.

The incident took place under the Drumandganj police station limits. Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said all the Bolero occupants were residents of Naraina village under Jigna police station in Mirzapur.

Police have launched further investigation into the incident.