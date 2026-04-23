Security Breach Ahead Of PM Modi Visit: SHO Suspended After Youth Reaches VIP Stage - VIDEO

A major security lapse was reported in Pachpadra a day ahead of the proposed visit of Narendra Modi, triggering administrative concern and disciplinary action against officials.

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According to officials, the incident took place around 7 pm on April 20, when a youth allegedly broke through the security cordon at the public meeting venue and reached the VIP stage through the designated ‘D’ area. Shockingly, he managed to climb onto the stage and record a video, which was later circulated on social media.

The incident occurred despite heightened security arrangements in place ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit on April 21 for the inauguration of the HPCL Pachpadra Refinery. The area had been placed on high alert due to the VVIP event.

Security for the programme had been assigned jointly to personnel from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and the local police. The responsibility for securing the stage and ‘D’ area was under Station House Officer (SHO) Achalaram Dhaka.

Preliminary findings revealed that security personnel failed to stop the youth from entering the restricted zone, allowing him to reach the VIP platform without obstruction. Authorities described the lapse as a serious violation of security protocols.

Taking the matter seriously, the Inspector General (IG) of Jodhpur Range ordered the immediate suspension of SHO Achalaram Dhaka. Directions were also issued to the commandant of the 14th Battalion of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary to initiate disciplinary action against personnel deployed on duty.