Video: 5-Storey-Building Collapses After Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, No Casualties Reported

In a shocking incident from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a five-storey building located under Gram Panchayat Ghandal collapsed reportedly due to a landslide. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this accident. Additionally, a section of the nearby Dhami College building sustained damage in the mishap.

The video of the building collapse surfaced on social media.

Breaking: Major landslide in Shimla, where a 5-story building collapsed, and cracks appeared in the adjoining area and buildings. No casualties reported till now. #Shimla #Himachal pic.twitter.com/hRVXPY45Km — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 20, 2024

It is reported that the five-storey building collapsed unexpectedly during the plot-cutting process. The Law College building had been evacuated a week prior. The state is currently experiencing dry weather, with no rainfall apart from occasional snowfall. The incident of the building collapsing during this dry spell necessitates thorough consideration.

Landslides a recurring problem in hill state

Himachal Pradesh, nestled in the Himalayan region, has been grappling with the persistent threat of landslides, with Shimla, the state capital, being particularly susceptible to such geological hazards. The challenging terrain, steep slopes, and heavy rainfall during the monsoon season make this region prone to landslides. In August of the previous year, Shimla experienced a devastating incident in the Krishnanagar locality, where a landslide claimed the lives of two individuals, caused the collapse of eight houses, and buried a slaughterhouse under debris. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of the region to such natural disasters and emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate the impact of landslides in Shimla and other landslide-prone areas of Himachal Pradesh.