 Video: 4 Armed Men Rob Jewellery Worth ₹3.5 Lakh From Tanishq Showroom Located 200 Meters Away From DGP’s Residence In Patna
Video: 4 Armed Men Rob Jewellery Worth ₹3.5 Lakh From Tanishq Showroom Located 200 Meters Away From DGP’s Residence In Patna

Police reached the spot soon after the robbery and launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage to arrest the accused

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
@kamleshksingh

In a shocking heist, four armed men robbed a Tanishq showroom in Patna on Saturday, just 200 meters from the residence of the Director General of Police. 

As per reports, the criminals managed to steal jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, along with Rs 50,000 in cash and six mobile phones of employees before fleeing. 

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the robbers looting the showroom in only 1 minute and 40 seconds.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the robbery took place at the Tanishq showroom located in the Colony Mor area in Kankarbagh. 

Around 7 pm, the masked men entered the store, initially pretending to browse, but quickly revealed firearms, forcing employees to open the cash counter and the jewellery locker. After seizing the valuables, they fled, snatching the employees' phones to prevent immediate calls for help.

Police reached the spot soon after the robbery and launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage to arrest the accused. 

Reports suggest that the robbers were very cautious during the heist as their faces were covered. They also changed clothes after the crime to evade identification.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of locals, especially businessmen and shopowners given the showroom’s proximity to the DGP’s residence. Local traders and residents are now calling for stronger security measures, questioning the police’s ability to prevent such incidents.

