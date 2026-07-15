'Punches Fly, Intense Wrestling': 2 Men Fight Inside Lift Over Society Dispute In Ghaziabad | VIDEO

A CCTV video purportedly showing a violent altercation inside an apartment lift at a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for action against those involved.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to claims accompanying the viral clip, the incident took place on Wednesday at GH-7 Society in the Crossing Republik area. While social media users have speculated that the clash may have stemmed from a dispute involving the Apartment Owners Association (AOA), the exact reason behind the confrontation has not been officially confirmed.

Altercation caught on CCTV

The footage begins with one man already inside the lift when its doors open and another man enters along with a woman. Moments later, the two men appear to exchange words, leading to a heated argument as the lift continues its journey.

When the lift reaches a floor, the woman exits, leaving the two men inside. Shortly afterwards, the verbal altercation escalates into a physical fight. The man wearing a striped T-shirt is seen repeatedly punching the other individual. Even after the lift doors open again, the assault continues, with the accused allegedly grabbing the other man's neck and holding him in a chokehold while continuing the scuffle.

Police yet to comment

The dramatic scenes, captured entirely on the lift's CCTV camera, have been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users demanding that authorities identify the individuals involved and take appropriate action.

As of the filing of this report, neither the identities of the two men nor the circumstances that triggered the altercation have been officially established. There has also been no official statement from the police or the housing society regarding the viral video.