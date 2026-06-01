WATCH: Lift Usage Dispute Turns Violent In Pune’s Kondhwa, CCTV Captures Massive Scuffle

Lift Usage Dispute Turns Violent In Pune’s Kondhwa, CCTV Captures Massive Scuffle | Video Screengrab

Pune: A seemingly minor dispute over the use of a residential society lift allegedly turned violent in Pune's Kondhwa area, leading to a large-scale scuffle involving several residents. The viral video indicates that the incident occurred between late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday.

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According to preliminary information, the incident began with a heated argument between two groups over who would use the elevator first. The verbal exchange quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

A video of the incident, captured on the housing society's CCTV cameras, shows a tense and chaotic scene. Two men can be seen aggressively charging at and lunging towards each other while several residents attempt to separate them. The footage also shows multiple individuals engaging in the scuffle as others try to restore order.

More than 20 to 30 people are seen gathered at the spot during the altercation. While some residents appear to be making efforts to calm the situation and prevent further violence, others are seen actively participating in the clash.

The atmosphere remained tense for several minutes as the confrontation unfolded on the society's premises. The exact cause of the disagreement and whether any injuries were reported is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if a formal police complaint has been filed. Further details are awaited.