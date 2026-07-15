UP Shocker: Ghaziabad Mechanic Bleeds To Death Outside Pink Police Booth; Family Alleges Police Apathy - VIDEO

A 22-year-old car mechanic died after suffering a severe hand injury outside a Pink Police Booth in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, with his family and eyewitnesses alleging that delays in providing assistance contributed to his death.

According to police, the incident took place on July 12 in Sanjay Nagar Sector 23 under the Madhuban Bapudham police station limits. Raj Kumar and an auto-rickshaw driver were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when an argument broke out over the fare, reportedly involving just Rs 20. The dispute eventually reached the nearby Pink Police Booth.

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Police version of events

Kavinagar ACP Upasana Pandey said Raj Kumar struck the booth's gate in an intoxicated state, causing the glass to shatter. The broken glass severely injured his hand, severing a blood vessel. He was later taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Family alleges delay in assistance

However, eyewitnesses have alleged that the women police personnel stationed inside the Pink Police Booth locked themselves in after the commotion began and did not come out to assist the injured man. They claimed Raj Kumar pleaded for help for nearly 40 minutes as he bled profusely. Witnesses also alleged that although police personnel later arrived after a local shopkeeper called the emergency helpline, it took nearly half an hour for an ambulance to reach the spot. According to the FIR, there was at least an hour's delay in shifting him to hospital.

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Raj Kumar's mother has accused the police of failing to help her son while he lay bleeding on the road and has demanded strict action against those responsible. His eight-month-pregnant wife is also seeking justice.

Investigation underway

Originally from Bihar's Siwan district, Raj Kumar worked as a car mechanic in Ghaziabad. He is survived by his pregnant wife, a father who has reportedly been in a coma for two years, and a mentally challenged brother.

Police said the incident is under investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.