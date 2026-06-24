Ghaziabad Auto Driver Stabbed To Death; Video Of Inspector Abusing Protesters Goes Viral

A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, triggering protests by his family members and locals demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The incident has also drawn attention after a video showed a police inspector verbally abusing protesters at the scene.

Auto-rickshaw driver killed

The victim, identified as Aftab, was attacked late Tuesday night in Vijay Vihar Colony under the Ankur Vihar police station limits. According to police, Aftab had an earlier dispute with a group of local youths, and investigators suspect the killing was linked to that rivalry.

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Officials said Aftab had gone to Vijay Vihar when he encountered members of the rival group. An argument reportedly escalated into violence, with the assailants allegedly surrounding him and stabbing him multiple times before fleeing.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents but was declared dead on arrival.

Protests and viral video

Following the incident, angry relatives blocked a road demanding swift action against the accused. As police attempted to clear the protest, a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing the Station House Officer using abusive language towards demonstrators, further fuelling public anger.

Police launch manhunt

ACP Amar Deep Maurya said three police teams have been formed to trace the suspects. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, and officials said arrests are expected soon as the investigation continues.