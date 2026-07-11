7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Ghaziabad Under-Construction Mall Basement; Family Alleges Gangrape

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Ghaziabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. A seven-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of an under-construction mall on Saturday, triggering anger among locals.

Her family has alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered after being kidnapped from near her house, according to Hindustan Times.

According to the police, the body of the girl, the daughter of a construction worker who had been staying near the construction site, was found in the mall around 1 AM on Saturday. The family, originally from Bihar, had been living near the construction site for the past couple of years.

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The crime scene was inspected by senior police officials, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad were called in to collect evidence. Two persons have been detained on suspicion and are being questioned, according to police.

According to the deceased girl's family, the victim's body was found with a severe head injury and multiple fractures. Her body was recovered from the basement of the building. Police suspect she may have been thrown from the third floor of the under-construction structure. However, the exact sequence of events is yet to be determined and remains under investigation.

“There were no clothes on her body, and there was bleeding from her head and face. It seemed that her hands and legs were also broken. She was raped and murdered,” the victim’s father was quoted as saying by HT.

Police, however, have not confirmed the family’s allegations. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections pertaining to gang rape, kidnapping, murder, and common intention, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at the local police station.