VIDEO: 2 Dead After Speeding Bike Rams Into Bus Coming From Other Direction In Delhi's Dwarka

Road accidents are among the major reasons of unnatural deaths in India. The number of lives lost due to road accidents are staggeringly high in India. Tragically, with the number of vehicles going up on Indian roads, the number of accidents have also only increased. In an accident that happened in Delhi's Dwarka, two youth died on the spot after the motorcycle rammed into a bus. The video of the accident surfaced on social media in the form of CCTV footage. The incident took place on April 22 at around 3.40 pm.

The video shows a bus on the road carrying passengers moving. Suddenly, a speeding bike from the opposite direction rams into the side of the bus. However, so intense was the impact that the two men on the bike fell on the road and died on the spot. The exact spot of the accident was Ujwa village which falls under Jafarpur Police Station in Dwarka, Delhi.

Disturbing Video

The video clearly shows the bike was overspeeding. On a closer look, it is clear that the bus continued in its lane and was moving at a reasonable speed. However, it looks like the person riding the bike lost balance at the wrong time and headed for a head-on collision with the bus.

The bus moves slightly which prevents a head-on collision. However, the bikers collided with the side of the bus. The speed of the bike was so high that the two men immediately fell on the road.

Even though the rider was wearing a helmet, the helmet popped out as soon as the man fell on the ground. Both the men on the bike fell on their heads and the impact was fatal.

There are reports that both the victims hailed from Gohana Majra village. There was a sense of disbelief and the villagers grieved the death of the youth. The bodies of the deceased youth was handed over to the families.