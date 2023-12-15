 Video: 1 Dead In Firecracker Manufacturing Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu
Massive damage to property and belongings was reported. Cause of the explosion is being ascertained. Efforts are on to clear the debris of the structure that was destroyed due to the explosion.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
FIRE CRACKER FACTORY EXPLOSION | ANI

One person has died in an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. Multiple fire tenders and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after they received an intimation of the incident. Whether the factory was operating legally is still being ascertained.

Massive damage to property and belongings was reported. Cause of the explosion is being ascertained. Efforts are on to clear the debris of the structure that was destroyed due to the explosion.

Second incident in Tamil Nadu in two months

This was a second such incident recorded in Tamil Nadu in last 2 months. In October, at least nine people were killed, and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Ariyalur.

The incident took place in Viragalur village. A fire and rescue team reached the spot and saved eight people with severe injuries.

July 2023: 8 deaths reported in fire cracker factory explosion

In July 2023, a blast was reported in a firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.  A total of eight deaths were reported due to the explosion in firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged.

